BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $118.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.19.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
