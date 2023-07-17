Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $24.80

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Samsara Stock Down 2.7 %

IOT stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,641.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,641.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,678,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,386,902 shares of company stock valued at $59,136,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

