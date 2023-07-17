Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $457.10

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DE opened at $414.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $293.18 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

