AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $185.38 Average PT from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $193.83.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,563,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

