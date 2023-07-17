Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $120.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

