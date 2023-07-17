Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) PT at $246.77

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after buying an additional 774,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $135,367,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after buying an additional 658,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,537,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

FLT stock opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $263.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.28 and its 200 day moving average is $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.