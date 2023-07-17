Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $84.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

