New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $53.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 48.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

