Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target at $62.80

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.