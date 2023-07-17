Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $61.25

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $884,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,887,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,446 shares of company stock valued at $34,226,550. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.