Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $155.08

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. PTC has a 52 week low of $100.94 and a 52 week high of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $2,529,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,894,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,951,714.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,912 shares of company stock valued at $41,778,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

