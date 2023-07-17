Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $323.43

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

