ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $2.87 on Monday. ADF Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

