ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $2.87 on Monday. ADF Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.
About ADF Group
