Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Increases By 133.4%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,200 shares, an increase of 133.4% from the June 15th total of 630,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAVVF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

