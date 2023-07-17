ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.1418 per share. This is an increase from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ING Group raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

