AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AGF Management Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

