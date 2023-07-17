Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Rises By 90.7%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.62 on Monday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

