Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 9.0 %
OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $47.18 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.