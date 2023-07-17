Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 9.0 %

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $47.18 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

