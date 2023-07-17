Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Agronomics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF opened at 0.14 on Monday. Agronomics has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.15.

Get Agronomics alerts:

About Agronomics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.