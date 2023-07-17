AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s (MITT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $6.46 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
