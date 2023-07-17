AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s (MITT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $6.46 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

