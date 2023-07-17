Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $48.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Braze Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,374 shares of company stock worth $6,055,780 in the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

