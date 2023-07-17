Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

DFLI stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

About Dragonfly Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dragonfly Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.