Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
DFLI stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
