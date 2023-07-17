TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

