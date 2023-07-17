Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.32). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATC stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.