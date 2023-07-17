First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $55.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after buying an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after buying an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

