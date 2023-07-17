ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

