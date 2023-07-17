Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
