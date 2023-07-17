Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.