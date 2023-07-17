ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

