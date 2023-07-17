ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
