StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AINC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

