Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,134,000 after buying an additional 76,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.