Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

