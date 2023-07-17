BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $198.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.63.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ryan Blake acquired 4,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $64,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ryan Blake acquired 4,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $64,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,095.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,851.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,642 shares of company stock valued at $314,912 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

