Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bancorp stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bancorp by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

