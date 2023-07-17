Karooooo (KARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.