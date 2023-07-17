Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.59 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

