Tesla (TSLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $281.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average is $192.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

