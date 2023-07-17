Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.