Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.46. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

