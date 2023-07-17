LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.26 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.