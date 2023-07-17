LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.26 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
