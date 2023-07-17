PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

