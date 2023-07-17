Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

PAAS opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.17. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

