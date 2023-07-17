WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $633.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. Research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.