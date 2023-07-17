StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.