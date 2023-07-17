C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $9.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

CCCC opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

