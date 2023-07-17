Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $22.17

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 232,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.