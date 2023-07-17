Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $44.30

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 175.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSA opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

