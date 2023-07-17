Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

OWL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,801.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

