Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) PT at C$58.65

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at C$57.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.85. The stock has a market cap of C$27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.00.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.998954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.87%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

