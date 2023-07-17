Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $169.38

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $155.76 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $380,823,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

