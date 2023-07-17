Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $109.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

